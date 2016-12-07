OPEC may further cut oil output

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC may take additional measures to maintain stability in the market, if crude oil falls below USD 40/bbl.
Report informs, referring to Gazeta.ru, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister Suheyl al-Mazuri said.
According to him, if oil prices will continue to fall, despite production cut, OPEC will discuss the issue and hold consultations with non-member countries: “All necessary measures will be taken”.
Notably, OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters agreed to reduce production by 1.8 mln. barrel per day. OPEC reduced production by 1.2 mln., while other countries by 6 mln. barrels in total.
Notably, on the eve of decision to cut production, overall output of both OPEC and non-OPEC countries increased by 0.4 mln. barrels per day. This factor may prevent stabilization of supply and demand in the market and draw the prices down.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
Share in Facebook