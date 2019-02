Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia is leaning toward extending OPEC cuts into the second half of 2019, potentially pitting the group against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand to keep prices down, Report informs citing Bloomberg.

Oil inventories in the U.S. are “brimming,” and reducing that glut remains the main goal for the group, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in Riyadh. The kingdom plans further curbs to output in March, he said.