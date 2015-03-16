OPEC maintained its growth forecast for global oil demand in 2015

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC has maintained its growth forecast for global oil demand in 2015 at 1.17 million barrels per day and expects global oil demand in 2015 at 92.37 million barrels per day. Report informs citing TASS it was said in OPEC report published today.

In addition, OPEC has maintained growth forecast in oil production at the same level by countries outside the organization in 2015. OPEC experts are expecting growth of this indicator by 0.85 million barrels per day to 57.09 million barrels per day in 2015.