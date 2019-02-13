OPEC keeps 2019 oil output forecast unchanged on Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ For 2019, oil production in Azerbaijan is forecast to remain unchanged compared to last year, representing an annual production at 0.80 mb/d, Report informs citing OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report - February 2019.
According to the report, Azerbaijan’s liquids output decreased by 0.01 mb/d m-o-m to average 0.81 mb/d in December.
Notably, in line with the agreement signed in Vienna (Austria) on December 10, 2016, Azerbaijan undertook to reduce daily output to 35,000 barrels.
In December 2018, OPEC and non-OPEC states agreed to cut daily output to 1.2 mln barrels compared to October 2018. Thus, in line with the decision, Azerbaijan undertook to cut daily output by 20,000 barrels.
Aydan TopçibaşevaNews Author