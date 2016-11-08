 Top
    Close photo mode

    OPEC: Global energy demand in 2040 will increase by 40%

    Motor vehicles will consume 47.8 mln barrels of oil per day

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The global energy demand in 2040 will increase by 40% and reach 382,1 mln barrels a day.

    Report informs referring to Bloomberg, according to the OPEC's World Oil Outlook the share of natural gas in the world energy market will rise to 77% in 2040.Here, the share of natural gas will be 27%, oil - 26%, while coal will reach 24%.

    The share of renewable energy in energy consumption to 17%, while the share of nuclear energy will reach 6%.

    Developing countries will play a key role in increase in energy demand by 2040. Their energy needs will rise to 63% in 2040.

    At the same time the global oil demand will be 109.4 mln bbl / day in 2040. OPEC's daily oil output to rise to 41 mln barrels in 2040. barrel and make 37% of global oil production. By 2040 motor vehicles will consume 47.8 million barrels of oil per day.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi