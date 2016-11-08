OPEC: Global energy demand in 2040 will increase by 40%

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The global energy demand in 2040 will increase by 40% and reach 382,1 mln barrels a day.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, according to the OPEC's World Oil Outlook the share of natural gas in the world energy market will rise to 77% in 2040.Here, the share of natural gas will be 27%, oil - 26%, while coal will reach 24%.

The share of renewable energy in energy consumption to 17%, while the share of nuclear energy will reach 6%.

Developing countries will play a key role in increase in energy demand by 2040. Their energy needs will rise to 63% in 2040.

At the same time the global oil demand will be 109.4 mln bbl / day in 2040. OPEC's daily oil output to rise to 41 mln barrels in 2040. barrel and make 37% of global oil production. By 2040 motor vehicles will consume 47.8 million barrels of oil per day.