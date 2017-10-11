OPEC discloses global oil demand forecasts

© ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC increases forecast for global oil demand for 2017 and 2018.

Report informs, OPEC has declared in monthly oil market report.

According to the report, global oil demand in 2017 and 2018 increased by 30,000 bpd compared to the previous forecast.After the increase in forecasts, the global oil demand in 2017 made 96.8 mln bpd and annual growth was 1.5%. The global oil demand for 2018 estimated at 98.14 mln bpd and annual growth was 1.4%.

Increase in oil demand in OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries and China have shown as the main reason for the increase in demand forecasts for 2017 in the OPEC report.