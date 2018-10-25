OPEC+ countries fulfilled agreement on oil production at 111% in September

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ / OPEC+ countries fulfilled their obligations under the deal to limit oil production by 111% in September, Report informs citing OPEC's official website.

The OPEC + Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMC) expressed general satisfaction with the results of the member countries ' activities in September. The Committee also noted the good level of supply is related to demand.

"At the same time, the Committee expressed concern about the increase in reserves in recent weeks and noted the impending macroeconomic uncertainty which may require a change in the exchange rate," the report said.

JMMC instructed the Technical Monitoring Committee to continue monitoring the fundamental and market factors, as well as the levels of consistency of efforts to maintain market balance.