OPEC conference kicks off in Vienna

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today OPEC is set to hold a decisive meeting in Vienna, with the intergovernmental body’s member states and non-member country - Russian Federation under pressure to address the alarming and incessant plunge in crude prices. Report informs, the conference of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is 166

12 countries(Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela) Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,and non-member of the OPEC- Russia Federation officials meet in Vienna at 13:00 Baku time. Due to information given by official Moscow, Russia will ask the OPEC to reduce oil production. For this aim, negotiations with OPEC member, Venezuela were made.

Foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov already discussed this with his Venezuela colleague Rafael Ramires. According to official data, R.Ramires will announce this reguest of Russia in the Vienna meeting today.