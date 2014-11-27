 Top
    Close photo mode

    OPEC conference kicks off in Vienna

    12 OPEC countries and non-member of the OPEC- Russia officials meet at 166th conference in Vienna today

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today OPEC is set to hold a decisive meeting in Vienna, with the intergovernmental body’s member states and non-member country - Russian Federation under pressure to address the alarming and incessant plunge in crude prices. Report informs, the conference of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is 166th.

    12 countries(Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela) Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,and non-member of the OPEC- Russia Federation officials meet in Vienna at 13:00 Baku time. Due to information given by official Moscow, Russia will ask the OPEC to reduce oil production. For this aim, negotiations with OPEC member, Venezuela were made.

    Foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov already discussed this with his Venezuela colleague Rafael Ramires. According to official data, R.Ramires will announce this reguest of Russia in the Vienna meeting today. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi