OPEC announces date of next meeting

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC has scheduled another meeting for June 25-26 in Vienna, after it holds its already announced extraordinary session April 17-18, officials said Wednesday, Report informs citing S&P Global Platts.

June 25 will be OPEC's regular biannual meeting, officials told S&P Global Platts, with 10 non-OPEC allies joining talks the next day.

The 24-country OPEC/non-OPEC coalition is in the midst of a 1.2 million b/d production cut accord scheduled to expire at the end of June. Members had scheduled the extraordinary meeting for April, so that the market could digest any decision on extending the cuts far in advance of their expiry.