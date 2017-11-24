OPEC and Russia agree to reduce oil production

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC and Russia agree to extend OPEC+ agreement on oil production cutting.

Report informs citing the Interfax, sources involved in the discussions told the Bloomberg.

Notably, the current OPEC+ oil production cut deal expires on March 31, 2018.

At the moment, the discussions are underway.

Notably, Vienna meeting on November 30 will make decision on the extension of the agreement at the summit of OPEC+ participants and newly invited oil-producing countries.