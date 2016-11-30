OPEC agrees to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC has reached a deal Wednesday to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day.

According to Bloomberg, OPEC will cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels a day to 32.5 million a day.

Thus, the oil price is expected to stay at 50 USD/barrel

This is the first time that the organization has agreed to cut oil output since 2008.

In September, OPEC members reached a preliminary deal in Algeria to cap oil production at 32.5-33 million barrels per day.