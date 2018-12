OPEC agrees oil output cut, no final figure yet: delegate

6 December, 2018 17:54

https://report.az/storage/news/c828e44005fb0803470f13e8a05ebb01/d1a67d2a-cd42-4bd2-86b0-c4f56c99ad06_292.jpg Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC agreed on Thursday a tentative deal to cut oil output but has not yet come up with a final figure, an OPEC delegate said, Report informs citing Reuters.