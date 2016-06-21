 Top
    One more well put into operation in "Guneshli" field

    Maintenance works carried out by 28 May Oil and Gas Production Department of Azneft Production Union

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Deep-sea drilling platform No. 350 in "Guneshli" field was commissioned after the overhaul. 

    Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    Well made production by the method of gas-lift in Fasila Suite. Fund has been adopted the well with 90 tons of oil with 3 110-3 068 meters interval and 10 000 cubic meters of gas per day.

    The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department of "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR.

