One more oil company opens a branch in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Archer International Oil Company opened a branch in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the newspaper "Vergiler" (Taxes), a branch registered in August of this year called as 'Archer Well Company International Ltd'.

The branch will be functioning at Baku, Sabail district, Str. Nizami 90A. The legal representative of the branch is a citizen of Norway Idsoe Hugo.

Archer Company operates in global oil services. The company has 40 years of experience in the field of drilling services, production optimization, security services, and wells provide products to customers.

In June of this year, SOCAR-AQS LLC of Azerbaijan jointly with Nobel Oil Services and Archer Assets UK Ltd. have founded the company Oguz Drilling. The new joint venture provides services for the design and modification of drilling equipment and other services related to drilling operations, drilling services on fixed offshore platforms.

According to the information, Oguz Drilling will be engaged in training and development of Azerbaijani personnel in accordance with the standards of the international drilling industry.