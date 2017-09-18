Azerbaijan opens next filling station under SOCAR brand

© Socar-petroleum.az

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ A filling station under the brand of SOCAR has been put into operation in Jinli Boluslu village of Goranboy district, Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the "SOCAR Petroleum” CJSC, this is the 25th new filling station.

"Innovations such as POS-terminals, the latest fuel-dispensing units made in Japan, automation system to control fuel sales and condition of tanks were introduced in the filling station".

Five fuel-dispensing units were installed in the filling station, which will carry out sale of Premium, Ai-92 petrol and diesel fuel. Thus, conditions were created in the station for simultaneous fuel supply of 6 small motor vehicles and 4-large capacity trucks.

Director General of “SOCAR Petroleum” CJSC Toghrul Seyidov has attended the opening ceremony of the station. He recalled the words by President Ilham Aliyev a few years ago about creating new jobs: "Opening new jobs should be a permanent process, and in addition to strengthening social welfare of the population, new workplaces should accelerate economic development of the country".

He noted that based on these principles, network of filling stations operating under SOCAR brand in Azerbaijan is actively expanding, and currently there are at average 45 employees at each of these stations.