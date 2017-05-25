One more country joins OPEC

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Equatorial Guinea, has been accepted as a new member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Khalid al Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources told reporters.

"I think that the fact of joining non-OPEC country to the organization demonstrates good work of OPEC", the minister said.

Notably, on May 24-25 Vienna hosts the 172nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

OPEC was founded in September, 1960. Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela are members of the organization.