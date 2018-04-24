One more contract will cover reconstruction of Baku Oil Refinery

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contract will be signed on relocation and installation of primary oil refining installation (ELOU AVT-1) to the territory of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

Report informs, Advisor to Vice-President on strategic development at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic ( SOCAR), Teymur Aliyev said.

According to him, some resettlement studies have been completed: "The study was conducted by SOCAR Foster Wheeler Engineering/Tekfen. Base design work should be carried out on relocation and deployment. Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) should be completed by the end of the year. EPC contract will be signed after Engineering Design works. The implementation strategy is coming to an end".

According to him, the work is expected to end by early 2021.