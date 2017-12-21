One more agency may be authorized to sell electricity in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) may be authorized to sell electricity.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Nurali Yusifbeyli said clarifying the financing issue of SAARES after it become a public legal entity.

Yusifbeyli said that it is possible to benefit from the experience of foreign countries for establishment of tariffs: “Currently, we sell electricity to "Azərenerji" OJSC for wholesale price of 5.5-5.7 copecks at a price regulated by Tariff Council.”

The official of the agency also commented on the hydroelectricity power stations which is controlled both by “Azərenerji” and SAARES: “All in good time. Probably in terms of regulation of energy flows and energy security it is required so today. Maybe tomorrow as a result of reforms another decision will be made.”