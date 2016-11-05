Oilmen in "Guneshli" field evacuated due to earthquake

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake occurred on November 4, at 23:00 in the Caspian Sea caused shaking in the deep-sea platform No.10 at Guneshli field. Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to information, several metal joints to the upper coating of the platform were cut off.

In order to ensure the safety of the staff on the platform, oil orkers were evacuated. Check of the platform base did not reveal any damage. Repair and replacement of the damaged parts have started. The repair and production processes are going on.

Notably, on December 4, 2015, a fire broke out in the platform No.10 at Gunashli oil field had caused damages.