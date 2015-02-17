Oil up in world markets

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 16, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil up by 2,97% or 1,57 USD and amounted to 52,78 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil rises in the world markets. So, price for this crude increased by 0,59% or 0,39 USD and made 57,39 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 60 USD per barrel.