Oil up by 5% in world markets

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 4,32% or 2,22 dollars and made 51,43 dollars per barrel in the world market.

Report informs, increase in Brent crude oil also observed. Thus, Brent increased by 4,58 dollars or by 2,71% and made 59,19 dollars per barrel.

According to the forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains at the current situation by the end of the year, for 2015 average oil price is expected to be 59 dollars per barrel.