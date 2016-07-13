Oil transportation via Baku-Ceyhan oil pipeline up by 3%

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June 2016, 2,489,988 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), it is less by 4% than in June 2015.

In January-June of the current year, on the pipeline transported 14,930,790 tons of oil, which is more by 2.7% than in the first half of last year.

In general, from the moment of putting into operation of the BTC pipeline (2006) up to July 1,2016, BTC pumped 307,606,179 tons of oil. In addition, in May this year via BTC pipeline transported 371,206 tons of Turkmen oil.

Notably, the BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. The pipeline was put into operation in 2006. Currently, throught the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".