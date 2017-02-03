Oil spill near ExxonMobil drilling platform in Australia

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ An oil spill at an ExxonMobil platform in the Bass Strait in Australia is being investigated by the federal regulator, after the discovery of an oily sheen on waters around the rig, Report informs referring to the Guardian.

The spill comes less than 18 months after a fire raged on the same platform.

for nine hours before it could be controlled. And in 2013, Exxon was responsible for a spill from another rig in the Bass Strait.

The cause of the spill and the amount of spilled oil not yet been determined. A spokesman for ExxonMobil said it was still investigating the cause of the spill.