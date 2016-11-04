Oil shipments from Batumi port down by 8%

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Shipments of crude and refined oil products from Georgia’s Black Sea port of Batumi fell 8.4 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of 2016.

Report informs citing the Reuters, a senior official at the terminal said.

The terminal, operated by Kazakh state energy firm KazMunaiGas , shipped 2.827 million tons of oil and oil products in January-October, down from 3.085 million tons in the same period last year, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

Shipments in October came to 308,141 tons, up from 368,148 tons in the same month last year and 292,630 tons in September this year.

In 2015, the terminal shipped 3.616 million tons of oil and oil products, down from 4.355 million in 2014.

Crude and refined oil products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are shipped out of Georgia’s Black Sea ports of Batumi, Supsa, Poti and the terminal in Kulevi.

Some products are shipped across the Caspian Sea in small tankers, unloaded in the Azeri port of Baku and then sent by rail to Georgian ports for export to the Mediterranean.