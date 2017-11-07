'Oil Rocks' extracts over 183 mln tons of oil so far

© Report

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Over 183 mln tons of oil extracted from "Oil Rocks" field since its commissioning.

Report informs, said Saday Nasibov, Engineer of SOCAR "Azneft" PU Department for gas accumulation, storage, transport and gas-compressor facility.

According to him, maximum production in the field was recorded in 1967, nearly 7.6 mln tons of oil was produced from the field.

"In the 55th anniversary of "Oil Rocks", management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic assured President of the Republic Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the department staff that prospect of "Oil Rocks" has not finished. As a result of drilling additional wells by construction of new sites and platforms, it will be possible to increase annual oil production there over 1 mln tons.

The works were considered since 2005 have already started, production up to 942,000 tons in 2007, over 1 million tons of oil extracted in 2016", Nasibov added.

Notably, "Oil Rocks" has been commissioning since 1949. On November 7, 1949, well No.1 was put into operation there.