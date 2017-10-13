Oil reserves and production shrink in U.S.

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. oil reserves fell by 2.7 mln barrels or 0,6% during the period from September 30 to October 6 and amounted to 462.2 mln. barrels.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru Energy Information Administration (EIA) of U.S. Department of Energy informed.

Notably, analysts, who participated in a poll conducted by Reuters, estimated decline by 1.991 mln barrels. Oil reserves in the previous week showed decline by 6 mln barrels.

Thus, oil reserves have been consistently decreased by 8 mln barrels over the past two weeks.

Gasoline reserves in the country during the reporting period shrank 2.49 mln barrels or 1.13% and amounted to 216.5 mln barrels.

Analysts predicted that, gasoline reserves would not change.

Daily oil production in the U.S. decreased by 81 thousand barrels or by 0.85% and made 9.48 mln barrels. Notably, the maximum oil production rate in U.S. in the first week of June 9.61 million barrels / day).

Oil prices did not change significantly after the published figures and remained below $ 56 / barrel.