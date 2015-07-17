 Top
    Oil refinery in Izmir caught in fire

    Petkim firefighters were also involved in the scene

    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Fire broke out in "TUPRAS" (Turkish Petroleum Refinery Corporation) oil refinery in Alagha district of Izmir. Report informs referring to "Hurriyet" newspaper, fire occurred in 160 cubic meters of crude oil tank.

    Along with the fire-fighting team of "TUPRAS", firefighters of "Petkim Holding" and Izmir Metropolitan Municipality were also involved in the scene toextinguish the fire. The spread of the fire was partially prevented.

