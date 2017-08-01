OPEC members soar oil production

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased their daily oil production by 90,000 barrels (0.27%) up to $ 33 mln barrels.

Report informs citing the Reuters, according to information, majority of respondents in the agency said that the increase in OPEC production was related to Libya. Notably, OPEC member Libya is exempt from the production cuts.

The results of the poll showed that OPEC + agreement fulfilled by 84% in July. This figure was 77% in June. Thus, last month, Saudi Arabia reduced its daily production by 50,000 barrels compared to the previous month. It is also reported that in July, Angola reduced its production.