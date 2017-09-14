Oil production in US resumes in short time period

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US oil reserves increased by 5.888 mln barrels or 1,3% and reached 468,2 mln barrels during week from 2 to 8 September.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy reported.

Notably, analysts, who participated in a survey conducted by Reuters, predicted growth of 4.911 mln barrels.

During reporting period, despite the expected decline in country's gasoline reserves by 2.25 mln barrels, it decreased by 8.428 mln barrels or by 3.7% and amounted to 218.3 mln barrels.

Oil production in the United States has increased by 6.5% and reached 9.353 mln bpd after sharp decline due to hurricanes last week. Notably, two weeks ago daily oil production in the U.S. amounted to 9,530 mln bpd.

Increasing oil reserves in the United States has not led to a decline in oil prices in the world market. The price of Brent crude oil rose by 1% and reached 55.1 USD/barrel.