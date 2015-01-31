 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oil prices grew by 8% in world market

    If the price of crude oil remains at the current level to the end of the year, in 2015 the average price of oil will be 55 dollars/ barrel

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The world market price of crude oil WTI (West Texas Intermediate) rose by 7.69% or 3.71 dollars and reached 48.24 dollars / barrel.

    Report informs the cost of Brent crude oil also rising on the stock exchanges.Thus, its value rose by 7.28% or 3.86 dollars and reached 52.99 dollars / barrel.

    According to forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains at the current level till the end of the year, in 2015 the average price of oil will be 55 dollars/ barrel.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi