Oil prices went up by 5% in world markets

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 14, at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went up by 5,34% or 2,59 dollars and amounted to 48,48 USD per barrel.

Report informs, either Brent crude oil increased in world markets. So, Brent crude rose by 4,31% or 2,10 USD and amounted to 48,69 USD.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2015 may be 52 USD per barrel.