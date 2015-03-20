 Top
    Oil prices went down in world market

    Price for Brent crude drop to 54,43 USD

    Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) fell by 1.59% or 0.70 dollars and amounted to 43.96 dollars.

    Report informs, on the stock exchanges also observed a decrease in the price of Brent crude oil, which fell by 2.72% or 1.48 dollars and amounted to 54.43 dollars per barrel.

    It is predicted that if the price of crude oil will remain at this level before the end of the year, the average price of oil in 2015 will be 50 dollars per barrel.

