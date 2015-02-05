 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oil prices went down by 10% in markets

    Brent crude oil decreased to 54,16 USD per barrel

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 4, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went down by 9,5% or 4,60 USD and amounted to 48,45 USD.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil rose in the world markets. So, price for this crude decreased by 6,92% or 3,75USD and amounted to 54,16 USD.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 55 USD per barrel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi