Oil prices up when new OPEC+ deal coming into force

World oil prices are rising on Friday morning - the day when a new OPEC+ agreement to cut production comes into force, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

So, June futures for WTI crude oil rose by 3.93% to $19.58 a barrel. Moreover, earlier in the course of trading, the indicator reached $20.45 a barrel.

July futures for North Sea Brent crude oil are up 1.66% to $ 26.93 a barrel.

On Friday - May 1, the new OPEC+ agreement comes into force, which envisages the reduction of oil production by almost 10 million barrels per day in the first two months.