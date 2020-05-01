Top

Oil prices up when new OPEC+ deal coming into force

Oil prices up when new OPEC+ deal coming into force

World oil prices are rising on Friday morning - the day when a new OPEC+ agreement to cut production comes into force, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

So, June futures for WTI crude oil rose by 3.93% to $19.58 a barrel. Moreover, earlier in the course of trading, the indicator reached $20.45 a barrel.

July futures for North Sea Brent crude oil are up 1.66% to $ 26.93 a barrel.

On Friday - May 1, the new OPEC+ agreement comes into force, which envisages the reduction of oil production by almost 10 million barrels per day in the first two months.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!