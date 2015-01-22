Oil prices up continues in markets

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 21at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 2,74% or 1,31 USD and amounted to 47,78 USD per barrel.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil increased in world markets. So, Brent crude rose by 2,12% or 1,04 USD and amounted to 49,03 USD per barrel.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2015 may be 54 USD per barrel.