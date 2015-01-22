 Top
    Oil prices up continues in markets

    Brent crude oil amounted to 49,03 USD per barrel

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 21at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 2,74% or 1,31 USD and amounted to 47,78 USD per barrel.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil increased in world markets. So, Brent crude rose by 2,12% or 1,04 USD and amounted to 49,03 USD per barrel.

    Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2015 may be 54 USD per barrel. 

