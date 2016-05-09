 Top
    Oil prices up again

    Brent crude oil price reaches 46 USD per barrel

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Price of crude oil increased in the Asian market this morning.

    Report informs, WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 1.81%, or 0.81 USD and reached 45.47 USD per barrel. At the same time, price of Brent crude oil increased by 1.34% or 0.61 USD and reached 45.98 USD/ barrel. The reason for this was the continuation of forest fires in Alberta district in Canada and new leadership of the national oil company of Saudi Arabia Aramco.

