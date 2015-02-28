Oil prices rose again in world market

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) in the world market rose by 3.20% or 1.59 dollars and reached 49.76 dollars.

Report informs, on the stock exchanges also observed an increase in the price of Brent oil, which is up 4.04% or 2.53 dollars and reached 62.58 dollars per barrel.

It is predicted that if the price of crude oil will remain at this level till the end of the year, the average price of oil in 2015, will be 57 dollars per barrel.