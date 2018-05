Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ WTI and "Brent" crude oil prices remained stable in the world market on May 22.

Report informs, a barrel of WTI crude oil is 60.72 USD.

Price of Brent crude oil put up for sale in the European markets is also unchanged at 66.54 dollars per barrel.

According to forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains in the current situation by the end of 2015, the average oil price is expected to be 68 dollars per barrel.