Oil prices reach highest level since 2014

25 September, 2018 08:58

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude price increased by 3.4% to $81.43 a barrel for the first time since November 12, 2014, Report informs citing RIA Novosti. WTI crude price rose by 1.14% to $71.89 a barrel.