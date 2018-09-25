 Top
    Oil prices reach highest level since 2014

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude price increased by 3.4% to $81.43 a barrel for the first time since November 12, 2014, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    WTI crude price rose by 1.14% to $71.89 a barrel. 

