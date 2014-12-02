 Top
    Oil prices increased again

    Baku. December, 2. REPORT.AZ/ On the world market price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 4,13% or 2,85 dollars and amounted to 69,00 USD per barrel. Report informs, this is a first increase fixed during last week.

    On the markets, also price of Brent crude oil went up. So, Brent crude oil increased by 3,29% or 2,39 dollars and made 72,54 dollars.

    In case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2014 may be 79 USD per barrel. 

