    Oil prices increased in markets

    Brent crude price now close to 52 USD a barrel

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 4,91% or 2,27 USD and amounted to 48,53 USD.

    Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also changed in the world markets. So, price for this crude up by 5,42% or 2,67 USD and amounted to 51,92 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 52 USD per barrel.  

