Oil prices increase in world markets

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 6, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went up by 2,34% or 1,21 USD and amounted to 51,69 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil rose in the world markets. So, price for this crude increased by 2,13% or 1,23 USD and amounted to 57,80 USD.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 59 USD per barrel.