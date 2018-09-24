Oil prices grow sharply after OPEC+ summit

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices rose sharply in the Asian markets.

Report informs citing Interfax that this is the market response to the absence of any signal from OPEC+ on increasing the output to compensate for Iran’s declined export. Today, Brent crude increased by $1.01 (1.28%) to $79.81, WTI crude by $0.83 (1.19%) to $71.61 a barrel.

During the past week, prices of Brent and WTI crudes went up by 2.2% and 2.6% respectively to the highest level since July 13.