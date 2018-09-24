 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oil prices grow sharply after OPEC+ summit

    Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices rose sharply in the Asian markets.

    Report informs citing Interfax that this is the market response to the absence of any signal from OPEC+ on increasing the output to compensate for Iran’s declined export. Today, Brent crude increased by $1.01 (1.28%) to $79.81, WTI crude by $0.83 (1.19%) to $71.61 a barrel.

    During the past week, prices of Brent and WTI crudes went up by  2.2% and 2.6% respectively to the highest level since July 13. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi