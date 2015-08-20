Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude oil prices fell to 7-month low at World Market. Report informs referring to foreign media, at the stock exchanges, Brent crude oil price amounted to 46.57 USD per barrel.

This figure recorded for the first time since January 14, 2015. At that time, Brent crude oil was 45.56 USD per barrel.

According to information, the reason for reduction of oil prices was the statement of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) that economic conditions do not allow US to increase discount rate and the Fed's expression of concern about slowing Chinese economy.