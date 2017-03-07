 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oil prices fall amid growing oil rigs in the US

    Brent crude fell to 55.87 USD/barrel

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices demonstrate negative dynamics on Monday. 

    Report informs it happened on background of news published by Baker Hughes announced oil and gas service companies in the US, the news about the increasing number of wells in the US.

    Thus, price of April futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of mark Brent crude decreased by 0,05 % at 21:53 Baku time and made 55,87 USD per barrel.

    WTI crude oil decreased by 0,36 % and made 53,14 USD per barrel.

    According to Baker Hughes, number of wells in the US as of March 3 increased by 2 and reached 756 oil rigs.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi