Oil prices fall amid growing oil rigs in the US

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices demonstrate negative dynamics on Monday.

Report informs it happened on background of news published by Baker Hughes announced oil and gas service companies in the US, the news about the increasing number of wells in the US.

Thus, price of April futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of mark Brent crude decreased by 0,05 % at 21:53 Baku time and made 55,87 USD per barrel.

WTI crude oil decreased by 0,36 % and made 53,14 USD per barrel.

According to Baker Hughes, number of wells in the US as of March 3 increased by 2 and reached 756 oil rigs.