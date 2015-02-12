Oil prices drop in world markets

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 11, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went down by 2,42% or 1,18 USD and amounted to 48,84 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil fell in the world markets. So, price for this crude decreased by 3,24% or 1,77 USD and amounted to 54,66 USD.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 56 USD per barrel.