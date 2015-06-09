 Top
    Oil prices decreases again

    Brent crude oil price decreased and made 62,7 USD per barrel

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT. AZ/ In the world markets, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 0,99% or 1,67 USD and amounted to 58,14 USD.

    Report informs, a negative change in the price of Brent crude oil was observed at stock markets. So, price for this crudedown by 0,95% or 0,60 USD and made 62,71 USD per barrel.

    According to the forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains the current situation, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to be 65 USD per barrel. 

