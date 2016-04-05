Oil prices decreased by 3% in world markets

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 1,09 USD or 2,96% and amounted to 35,70 USD per barrel.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also fell in the world markets. So, price for this crude decreased by 2,53% or 0,96 USD and amounted to 37,69 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 41 USD per barrel.