Oil prices continue to rise

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The world market price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) rose by 1.40% or 0.75 dollars and amounted to 53.53 dollars.

Report informs on the stock exchanges also observed an increase in the price of Brent oil, which is increased by 1.62% or 1.01 dollars and reached 62.53 dollars per barrel.

It is predicted that if the price of crude oil will remain at this level before the end of the year, the average oil price for 2015 will be 61 dollars per barrel.