Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets, the price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil stood at $79.39 per barrel.

Report informs that the Brent crude oil price in world markets made $69.85.

Analysts say the oil prices increase due to risks for Libyan oil output, long-term concern about sharp reduction in oil supply from Iran and reports about Hurricane Florence near the US coasts.